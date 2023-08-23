East Texas man convicted of sex trafficking people across 5 states

Court information showed Corey Johnson trafficked at three people from March to September 2020 in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, New York and California.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON, Texas — An East Texas man pleaded guilty of sex trafficking at least three people over a six-month period in five states.

Corey Johnson, 40, of Jefferson, was convicted of one count of federal sex trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, the U.S. Department of Justice said. He entered the guilty plea Wednesday in federal court.

Court information showed Johnson trafficked at three people from March to September 2020 in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, New York and California. Johnson took the victims and arranged transportation for the victims between hotels and motels to make them perform commercial sex acts.

According to the news release, Johnson recruited victims using social media and threatened to harm them if they did not have sex with his customers. Johnson found customers by buying advertisements on internet websites.

He faces up to life in federal prison for sentencing.