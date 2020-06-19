Jefferson’s new Police Chief Jason Carroll has apologized for social media posts he shared on his Facebook page recently and has pledged to take sensitivity training after residents complained during the City Council meeting Tuesday.

Carroll, who was appointed to the top spot after former Police Chief Gary Amburn retired earlier this year, posted what he called “insensitive” memes and photos on his personal Facebook page recently, eventually removing the posts.

Residents at Tuesday’s Jefferson City Council meeting criticized Carroll’s posts, though the issue was not on the council’s agenda for official review.

