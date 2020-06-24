Jefferson police chief resigns after controversial social media posts

Police Chief Jason Carroll quit during a special called Jefferson City Council meeting Monday to address residents’ complaints against his posts.

JEFFERSON, Texas — Jefferson’s new police chief resigned Monday after some residents at last week’s City Council meeting expressed concern over recent social media posts he had made.

After several residents and a council member took turns during the public comment portion of the meeting to speak against Carroll’s social media posts, the council went into executive session.