Jefferson police chief resigns after controversial social media posts

JEFFERSON, Texas — Jefferson’s new police chief resigned Monday after some residents at last week’s City Council meeting expressed concern over recent social media posts he had made.
Police Chief Jason Carroll quit during a special called Jefferson City Council meeting Monday to address residents’ complaints against his posts.
After several residents and a council member took turns during the public comment portion of the meeting to speak against Carroll’s social media posts, the council went into executive session.
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.