x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Country singer Jelly Roll gifts Dallas Whataburger employees $1K

Two TikToks have been going viral showing the before and after when Jelly Roll sent the employees a hefty tip via CashApp.

More Videos

DALLAS — Country music star Jelly Roll is going viral on TikTok after showing some love at a Whataburger drive-thru in Dallas.

According to the viral video, the musician asked a drive-thru worker how many employees were working and gave everyone $200 each, totaling more than $1,000 with the generous tip. 

The TikTok video has garnered more than 300,000 views since it was posted.

A day later, a 17-second video posted to the same TikTok account showed the Whataburger employees celebrating in the kitchen after receiving Jelly Roll’s big tip

You can watch both videos below:

@exoticeverydayy

😳 #JellyRoll Bless #whataburger Employees With 1k 💰 #fyp #explore #viral #explorepage #dfw

♬ original sound - ExoticEveryDayy
@exoticeverydayy

S/o @Jelly Roll For Being 💯 #whataburger #blessings #9to5 #fyp #explore #viral #payitforward #explorepage #dallas #texas #dfw

♬ Need A Favor - Jelly Roll

More Texas headlines:

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out