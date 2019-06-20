BULLARD, Texas — Brook Hill has announced the hiring of Jerry Courtney as the school's new head baseball coach.

Courtney has been the head baseball coach at Tyler All Saints for the past 17 years and has been recognized as one of the top baseball coaches in the state.

Courtney began his journey as a high school baseball player at Humble High School before going on to play baseball in JUCO ball at Florida College. He continued his collegiate career at Florida International University where he was selected as All-Regional Pitcher in 2000.

Courtney returned to be the pitching coach at Florida College in 2002 before beginning his stretch at All Saints in 2003.

While at All Saints, Courtney’s teams racked up an overall record of 305-160. During the 17-year tenure, Courtney led his squads to 11 District Championships, eight Area Championships, five State Final Fours and claimed the State Championship in 2009.

Courtney will immediately begin getting to know his prospective players, conducting summer workouts and work with both pitchers and hitters. Courtney will also advise Brook Hill's leadership on major improvements to the current baseball field, which will be announced soon.

Coach Courtney will be available at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, in Founders Suite of The Kyle Lake Athletic Center to meet with the Brook Hill community. All baseball players and families are encouraged to attend the meeting.