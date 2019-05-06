The sound of gunshots rang through a Tyler neighborhood after a man allegedly fired shots at authorities, Monday night.

The entire situation lasted a little more than an hour before police were able to peacefully apprehend the shooter.

Despite this, the memory of the whole ordeal will last longer for the residents of Stagecoach Drive.

A resident says she immediately took cover when she heard the gunshots. The woman's home ended up being struck by two stray bullets. Another resident says he immediately hid his family and armed himself.

"When I came outside, I saw two policemen behind this tree, like I said to the left of this trashcan here. They had their guns drawn and they were taking cover behind the tree," resident Trent Gautier said.

At around 7:30 pm. police responded to a call from Jesse Adams' family saying he was drunk and off his medication.

As police attempted to enter the backyard of the home, Adams fired multiple times at the officers.

Adams shot 12 times in all, hitting a wood fence, and the house and garage across the street. Luckily, no one was injured during the barrage.

Adams was immediately taken to the hospital to get checked out before being arrested. He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant. His bond has been set at $4 million.