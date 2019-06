HAWKINS, Texas — A sign along U.S. 80 leading into Hawkins that caused legal disputes between the city and a church congregation has been taken down.

Friday morning, the City of Hawkins crews took down the sign, which read “Jesus Welcomes You to Hawkins,” Police Chief Manfred Gilow said.

KYTX CBS19 Staff

A municipal street will be constructed at the site, Hawkins City Secretary Dona Jordan said.

