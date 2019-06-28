HAWKINS, Texas — A sign along U.S. 80 leading into Hawkins that caused legal disputes between the city and a church congregation has been taken down.

Before sunrise Friday morning, City of Hawkins crews took down the sign, which read “Jesus Welcomes You to Hawkins,” Police Chief Manfred Gilow said.

A municipal street will be constructed at the site, Hawkins City Secretary Dona Jordan said.

