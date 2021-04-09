Jewish community welcomes new year with Rosh Hashanah services

The holiday plays a key role in the coming days, known as the 10 Days of Repentance or Awe, and an individual’s journey leading up to Yom Kippur. Jewish communities around the world will spend this time in reflection and pursuit of self-betterment.

The prayer-based holiday services involve a deep-rooted tradition of blowing a ram’s horn known as a shofar. The shofar blast has three distinct sections, the tekiah, shevarim and t’ruah, all with special significance. Tekiah is a single loud blast understood to be a call to attention, shevarim is three broken blasts that goes up and down in tone. It sounds like crying and some people believe that it is reminiscent of crying tears of sadness or joy at the passing of another year, and truah is a single blast followed by nine staccato or rapid-fire blows. Some see this as an alarm clock to wake up souls for the coming year.