Dallas police said a suspect crashed a car with possible stolen plates, ran from the car into a wooded area and fired shots.

DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested a suspect in a culvert at the Keeton Golf Course after they say he crashed a car with possible stolen plates, ran into a wooded area and fired shots.

DPD told WFAA that officers were behind a vehicle with possible stolen plates in the area of the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road and its helicopter was called in to assist. The car stopped after it was involved in a crash near Bruton Road and Jim Miller Road, near the Keeton Golf Course, DPD officials said.

The suspect was teargassed and ran out of the culvert shortly before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A golf course official told WFAA reporter William Joy the suspect then stole a golf cart from older men at the fourth hole and fired at them. The official also said the men threw a club at the suspect.

Many golfers were locked in the clubhouse while the incident has been ongoing.

Multiple SWAT vehicles responded to the incident.

NOW: Dallas police say suspect in the 6 hour standoff has surrendered and no one is hurt.

We heard another pop and then a lot of smoke just before the arrest.

We heard another pop and then a lot of smoke just before the arrest.

A law enforcement source to WFAA Senior Crime & Justice Reporter Rebecca Lopez that the suspect was on federal probation for unlawful possession of a firearm and didn't want to go back to prison. The source said the suspect told officers that he wanted to speak to his mother and had fired his gun several times in the air.

Officers sent in a robot equipped with tear gas to attempt to draw the suspect out, but were unable to do so.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.