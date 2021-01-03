J.J. Watt signing with Arizona Cardinals; will join former teammate DeAndre Hopkins

HOUSTON — In a tweet Monday afternoon, former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt hinted at signing with the Arizona Cardinals.
Watt will join ex-Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins in Glendale.
On Friday, Feb. 12, Watt revealed through a video statement he was leaving Houston.
Watt was the franchise's all-time sacks leader (101.0), a three-time Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner (2012, 2014-15) and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
"The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is. I just want you to know that I love you and I appreciate you," Watt said. "I want to thank the McNair family for drafting me and giving me my first opportunity in the NFL. Thank you, Houston. I love you."
ESPN's Adam Schefter says Watt is getting a two-year deal in Arizona worth $31 million. Of that, $23 million is guaranteed.