JJO Charities hosts annual Stuff the Bus school supply, food drive

TYLER, Texas — As summer draws to a close, many families are preparing their kids to go back to school; however, many are struggling to get the much-needed supplies. Thankfully, the community is coming together to help fill this need.

From now through July 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., radio personality Jimmy Olson and a host of volunteers will be in front of the Walmart at 6801 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler to collect donations as part of JJO's annual Stuff the Bus Summer Combo School Supply and Food Drive.

“We're right here in front of the grocery side and the general merchandise side,” Olson said. “We have wonderful volunteers that are helping to distribute the list of the items that we need. So, if you're coming to this Walmart, or no matter where you are, get whatever you can to help a child in need is greatly appreciated.”