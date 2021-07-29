Jo Dee Messina to perform at Neal McCoy's East Texas Angel Network benefit concert

This year's show will take place Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. at LeTourneau University's Belcher Center.

East Texas country music star Neal McCoy is gearing up for his 27th annual Neal McCoy and Friends concert benefitting the East Texas Angel Network.

This year's show will take place Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. at LeTourneau University's Belcher Center.

On Wednesday, McCoy announced Jo Dee Messina would be joining the this year's lineup.

Messina is known for her hit songs such as:

"Bye, Bye"

"I'm Alright"

"Stand Beside Me"

"That's The Way (It Is)"

"My Give a Damn's Busted"

"Bring On the Rain"

"Heads Carolina, Tails California"

"Lesson in Leavin'"

"Burn'

She has won the Country Music Association's (CMA) Horizon Award, the Academy of Country Music's (ACM) Top New Female Vocalist Award and is a two-time GRAMMY nominee.

She's posted nine No. 1 hits, 16 Top 40 songs and has sold more than 5 million albums worldwide.

She was also the first woman in country music to celebrate three consecutive, multi-week, chart-topping songs.

Other special guests are set to be named at a later date.