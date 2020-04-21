A Joaquin man was arrested Monday morning after leading Nacogdoches County deputies on a high-speed pursuit.

According to the sheriff's office, a 911 caller advised that a motorist had struck their vehicle and drove off on Highway 59 South in Nacogdoches County.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle traveling at a speed of 93 mph. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the red Chevy Trailblazer, but the suspect refused to stop.

The suspect vehicle exited the Loop on Old Tyler Road and continued on Farm-to-Market 1638 at a high-speed rate.

The chase came to an end when the suspect vehicle crashed on FM 1638 and CR 698. The suspect, a lone occupant of the vehicle, fled into a wooded area.

Deputies formed a perimeter around the area. The suspect was later apprehended on CR 813 by a deputy and a K-9.

The suspect was identified as Glenn Smallwood, 30, from Joaquin. Smallwood has been charged with evading arrest with vehicle, an accident involving a vehicle and reckless driving.

Smallwood also had several outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Angelina County. Those warrants include two counts of FTA Assault, FTA criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and a parole warrant.

Smallwood was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.