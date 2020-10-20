Job training offered in East Texas amid pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some companies are closing doors indefinitely while other businesses are booming.

While some job markets continue to decline across the nation, some are steadily increasing. During an uncertain time, job seekers are turning to trade school.

Joshua Miller began his career in the healthcare industry and after almost 20 years, he wanted a change of pace. So, he visited a service and career training school.

"The opportunities are out there, schools everywhere that are willing to do put you in these intense programs that are quick and you can get in the job," Miller said.

Miller turned to Perfect Technician Academy (PTA), a Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) technician training school.

"I don't see anything wrong with switching careers," he said. "I did something for almost 20 years of my life and decided I needed something different."

The trade school primarily focuses on transitioning veterans and active duty military into the workforce. When the pandemic hit, school director, Dr. Thomas Mooreman, says enrollment dropped.

As COVID-19 restrictions decrease, student acceptance is increasing.

"Air conditioning, plumbing, electricity, they're all essential services and now that we have so many people that are working from home," Mooreman said. "Those services are becoming even more essential because that home environment needs to continue to be warm in the winter, cooler in the summer."

Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) also partners with the school. The PTA program as well as other schools are listed in TWC's educational training and program guidebook. The program is six weeks long with a 90% job placement and graduation rate.

"It's just a matter of you don't mind working hard. If you're good with your hands [and] you have some technical skills," Mooreman said. "This might be the right choice for you."