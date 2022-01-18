Former Malakoff head baseball coach John Adair named NFHS National Coach of the Year

The NFHS, which has been recognizing coaches through an awards program since 1982.

MALAKOFF, Texas — An East Texas high school coach has been named a 2020-21 National Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coaches Association.

Former Malakoff head baseball coach John Adair was named Coach of the Year for baseball.

The NFHS, which has been recognizing coaches through an awards program since 1982, honors coaches in the top 10 girls sports and top 10 boys sports (by participation numbers), and in two “other” sports – one for boys and one for girls – that are not included in the top 10 listings.

Adair retired following the 2021 season, closing the book on a 32-year high school baseball coaching career that comprised more than 600 victories at four different schools, and 20 coach-of-the-year awards from the county, district, regional and state levels.

During his final season, Malakoff achieved a storybook ending for their longtime coach, claiming the UIL 3A state championship with a 38-7 record.

Adair has been a member of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association (THSBCA) throughout his entire high school coaching career and has served as its president since 2020. He also spent two years as THSBCA 1st Vice President, one year as assistant secretary, three years as a regional director and six years as a poll director for the 1A to 3A classifications.

Adair, who has also coached football and boys and girls basketball at both the junior high and high school levels, refers to his coaching program as “The Spring Training of Life” and strives to instill positive traits in young people to help them become successful and productive adults.