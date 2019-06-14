Texas is a generous area and nobody knows that better than John Moore.

So, it only makes sense he would be named the new Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of East Texas.

Moore previously worked in community roles at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals and Clinics, Stewart Regional Blood Center, and in broadcasting at KTBB and KNUE Radio in Tyler. He is also a syndicated newspaper columnist.

“John Moore brings a track record of leadership, an extensive communications background, and community connections to the Meals on Wheels Ministry, and we are excited that he has joined us,” said John Genung, Chairman of the Meals on Wheels Ministry Board of Directors. “We look forward to John guiding the organization forward as we continue to provide a lifeline of meals to seniors in our region.”

“My family has a four-decade connection to Meals on Wheels,” said Moore. “My wife and I have supported the organization in both Tyler and Ponca City, Oklahoma, where my mother-in-law was a Meals on Wheels administrator for 39 years. After her retirement, she became a Meals on Wheels client and is able to stay in her home because of the food that’s delivered. At 90-years-old, that is a blessing for her and us.”

Moore’s family connection to Meals on Wheels led him to volunteer in Tyler earlier this year.

“I felt that supporting the Meals on Wheels Ministry was important, but I also was led to use my skillsets as a volunteer,” Moore added. “The Meals on Wheels Ministry, like other charitable organizations, has to rely on many funding sources, including the generosity of individuals, to operate. But, the backbone of Meals on Wheels are the volunteers. The life experiences and backgrounds of those who give their time and expertise is truly amazing, and brings great value to the organization. Volunteering gave me clarity and a calling to do more. When the board invited me to consider the executive director position, I knew I was being led where I was supposed to be.”

Moore said that he has several goals for the Meals on Wheels Ministry.

“I look forward to helping to get the word out about exactly what we do,” Moore said. “Meals on Wheels dates back to the 1950s in America and most people know about us. But, I think there’s a great opportunity to emphasize that what we do is more than just deliver nutritious food. Many of our clients are elderly with health issues and have few to no visitors. Our volunteers provide that human interaction we all have to have, and they check on each person to make sure they are OK. The ability to stay in one’s home and not transfer to a nursing or other care facility not only allows our clients to be independent, it saves them, their families and the taxpayers a tremendous amount of money.”

Moore said that volunteer recruitment, serving more clients and fundraising are other goals for the organization.

MORE ABOUT MOORE

You may also recognize him as the owner of the Facebook page for the viral sensation, "Fred the Peacock."

He was also recently featured on the debut episode of "Lone Star Justice," on Investigation Discovery, which highlights notorious crimes in Smith County.

