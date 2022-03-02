Moore wins Republican primary for Smith County Pct. 2 commissioner

He is set to replace exiting Pct. 2 Commissioner Cary Nix, who has been on the Smith County Commissioners Court since 2011, at the beginning of next year.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Communications professional and longtime columnist John Moore has won the Republican primary for Smith County Pct. 2 commissioner, according to unofficial election results.

Moore received 53% of the votes compared to challengers business owner Anwar Khalifa and retired paramedic Mike Adams. Moore will face no Democratic challenge in November.

He is set to replace exiting Pct. 2 Commissioner Cary Nix, who has been on the Smith County Commissioners Court since 2011, at the beginning of next year.

Pct. 2 embodies the southeast portion of Smith County, including the cities of Troup, Arp, Whitehouse and portions of Tyler.

Moore has served in community roles at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals and Clinics, Stewart Regional Blood Center and in broadcasting at KTBB and KNUE Radio in Tyler.