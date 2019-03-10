TYLER, Texas — John Nix has suspended his campaign for mayor of Tyler.

Nix made the announcement Thursday morning on his campaign Facebook page. He said he has the opportunity to buy out his partner, which is his father, in his construction business and that will require much of his attention moving forward.

He said it is a positive development in the life of his family and "I'm eager to move forward and see what God has in store for us in this new season."

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.