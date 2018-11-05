There was a little bit of Hazzard County in East Texas on Thursday.

John Schneider, Bo Duke himself, star of the popular 80's tv series, 'The Dukes of Hazzard' was in Tyler today.

The Mayor's Office honored him with "John Schneider Day" in part for his work as co-founder of Children's Miracle Network, which has raised more than $6 billion since its inception.

Schneider currently stars in Tyler Perry’s 'The Have and The Have Nots' on OWN TV. He has also had 4 number 1 hits and 10 Top 10 hits.

His current project, Odyssey, is a 52-song, weekly release of new music. Each release includes a single, behind-the-scenes “making of” video and a music video.

