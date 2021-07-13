Johnny Manziel, Tony Romo confirmed to play in Texas State Open

The tournament is scheduled for July 27-30 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.

Johnny Football could have a new nickname — Johnny Golf.

Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M, and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo are scheduled to play in the 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open, presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Bank, in Tyler, the Northern Texas PGA announced on Tuesday.

Both will be competing as amateurs and both received sponsor's exemptions. Manziel announced earlier this year that instead of football he is going to focus on golf for the next 12 years. This will be his first Texas State Open appearance.