Joint operation results in multiple arrests in Gregg, Rusk counties

KILGORE, Texas — An ongoing investigation resulted in multiple arrests Tuesday morning.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, about 50 law enforcement officers met to execute a search warrant on Stone Road.

They continued to spread out in Gregg County and northern Rusk County and made total of eight arrests. One criminal organization was targeted.

The joint operation, which has been ongoing for months, included law enforcement from the Gregg County DA's Office, Texas Anti Gang Unit (TAG), DPS Special Response Team, Longview PD SIA, Gregg County Sheriff's Office (CODE Unit), Rusk County SO, and the DEA.