Jon Wolfe to headline Great Texas Balloon Race

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Great Texas Balloon Race is back -- and so is the live entertainment.
Headlining this weekend’s performances is country singer/songwriter Jon Wolfe, who will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Convention Complex.
An Oklahoma native, Wolfe conveys stories through world-class country music from the American heartland in songs that tip their hat to pioneers who influenced him, such as George Strait, Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Merle Haggard.
