Jones Teacher nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year Award

The anonymous colleague who nominated Ms. McWain shared that her passion for her students, families, and colleagues is a constant inspiration.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD announced that early childhood specialist education teacher, Jana McWain, has been nominated for the 2022-2023 National Lifechanger of the Year Award.

"Ms. McWain's classroom is truly our 'happy place,'” said Jones Elementary School Principal Dr. NaTasha Crain. "The learning that happens in her class is extraordinary. It's exciting to observe her students' growth while they learn language through play and real-world experiences. The Preschool Speech Program truly prepares students for successful outcomes as they begin their educational journeys."