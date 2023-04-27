Joyce Crane fined following 2022 employee death at Eastman Chemical

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Joyce Crane employee working at the Eastman Chemical Co. site near Longview was killed in October when he was hit by 1,250 pounds of falling blocks, according to a federal report.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration's website shows Joyce Crane was issued a citation for a "serious" violation and fined $12,656 in relation to the death of 28-year-old Charlton "Will" Davidson.
"At 8:20 a.m. on October 24, 2022, an employee was positioning outrigger pads for boom and hoisting apparatus heavy equipment at a construction site. The employee was killed when the 1250 lb. blocks fell from the end of the boom and struck him in the head," information on OSHA's website says.
