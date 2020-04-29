Jucy's, a staple in East Texas, has announced they will not open for in-house dining on Friday, May 1.

Earlier this week, Governor Greg Abbott announced all Texas restaurants could reopen if they choose on May 1 at 25% capacity.

The eatery says they will still be open for curbside and drive-thru orders.

Jucy's released the following statement regarding their decision:

"After much consideration, we have decided to note reopen for indoor or outdoor dining on Friday, May 1. We will continue to offer curbside to go orders as well as drive thru service. We eagerly look forward to the day when we can welcome you back into our restaurants and on our patios, and we know that day is coming soon! We ask that in the meantime you please be patient with us, as we prayerfully consider the right time to reopen our doors. We are continually working diligently to plan, prepare and train our staff to ensure we open comfortably for you. We sincerely appreciate your support over the last month, and we hope to continue seeing your faces curbside and in the drive thru. Rest assured, we will announce on our social media pages as soon as we decide our reopening dates. Thank you!"