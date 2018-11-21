GREGG COUNTY — Judge Alvin Khoury, an East Texan who spent more than 30 years working for the District Court in Gregg County, passed away Wednesday morning.

Judge Khoury spent 28 years (1980-2008) as the judge in the 124th District Court in Gregg County.

Prior to that, he served 8 years (1982-1980) as an Assistant District Attorney in the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office.

In 2009, he became the Senior District Judge of the 124th judicial district, where he would serve until 2014 when he opened up his own private practice law firm.

As of now, services are pending.

His son released a statement after the judge passed away.

