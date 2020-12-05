TITUS COUNTY, Texas — Titus County has recorded its first death related to COVID-19.

According to Judge Brian Lee, Juan Soto as died as a result of contracting the coronavirus. Judge Lee released the patient's identity with permission from the family.

"Please pray for this family during this difficult loss as the rest of the family is under quarantine and were unable to see Mr. Soto," Judge Lee said in a statement. "I’m sure they will need help with a funeral and all of the other related matters."

RELATED: TUESDAY, MAY 12: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 1,800

As of May 12, at 11:10 a.m., Titus County has had 40 cases of COVID-19 and seven confirmed recoveries.