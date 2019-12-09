ATHENS, Texas — A Henderson County judge approved a motion for continuance filed by the attorneys for the former Athens ISD bus driver involved in the train vs. bus crash that killed a student earlier this year.

John Stevens is facing negligent homicide charges in the death of Christopher Bonilla. Prosecutors claim Stevens was negligent when the bus he was driving was hit by a Union Pacific freight train on Jan. 25.

The judge has rescheduled a status hearing on Oct. 10. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 7.

Stevens is also one of five defendants in a civil lawsuit brought on by the families of Bonilla and JoselyneTorres, who was injured in the crash.

