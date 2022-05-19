Judge denies bond reduction for Smith County constable accused of theft

He is charged with official oppression and property theft between $750 and $2,500.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The bond for a Smith County constable accused of theft and abusing his power has been set at $1 million after a judge found he violated his bond conditions multiple times.

Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, appeared in the 241st District Court in an effort to reduce his bond that was set at $500,000 last week.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said Judge Jack Skeen Jr. denied Traylor-Harris' request for a bond reduction after finding that he violated certain conditions on several occasions.

Skeen then increased his bonds for each charge to $500,00, making for a total of $1 million. He is charged with official oppression and property theft between $750 and $2,500.

Traylor-Harris was arrested after violating the conditions of his original bond, which required he stay within Smith County unless given permission to leave from a supervisor of the court. Traylor-Harris was seen on a YouTube live video for the 2022 Police Academy Graduation for Navarro College.

This video was filmed on May 10 in Corsicana, and was seen by his supervisor. Traylor-Harris was seen being presented a diploma, in addition to him being in full uniform and in possession of his weapon.

Following his arrest last week, his bond was initially raised from $10,000 to $500,000. He has since been booked into the Gregg County Jail.

Traylor-Harris is among three individuals, including Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks, who were arrested in November 2021 on the charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft. They were all later indicted in February.

An arrest affidavit obtained in November details body camera footage of Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman rummaging through a Tyler residence in late January last year while the occupant, who was receiving an eviction notice, was away.