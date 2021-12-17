Judge denies probation plea deal for Tyler man accused of attempted sexual assault

During a hearing in the 114th District Court, Judge Austin Reeve Jackson rejected the plea deal.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County district judge on Thursday denied a plea agreement that would have given probation to a man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman near a Tyler elementary school.

Prosecution and defense agreed to a guilty plea for 21-year-old Desi Griffith of Tyler, in which he would have received four years of deferred adjudication. Griffith was charged with attempted sexual assault in July 2017.

During a hearing in the 114th District Court, Judge Austin Reeve Jackson rejected the plea deal, according to the court. The case will now have to be reevaluated by the state and defense for a new agreement and medical records also need to be collected.