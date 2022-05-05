Officials dismiss charges against former Van Zandt County sheriff, his deputies

Hendrix resigned as sheriff on April 29, and Van Zandt County commissioners later appointed Joe Carter as interim sheriff.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Charges accusing former Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix and two of his deputies of giving a false statement to a peace officer were dismissed Friday morning.

An indictment in March accused Hendrix, Chief Deputy Jerry Wood and Sgt. Blake Snell of witnessing ex-chief deputy Craig Shelton's use of excessive force against an inmate, identified as Nicholas Crouch, and lied to a Texas Ranger when interviewed prior in December 2021.

In a statement, Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said Friday a conviction of a class B misdemeanor like giving a false statement does not disqualify a person from serving as a peace officer.

Curry said a potential conviction of a crime involving dishonesty would cause significant issues for future investigations and prosecutions.

"Special Prosecutor Bill Turner and I determined that the interest of justice would be best served by protecting those future cases on behalf of victims and agreeing to dismiss the charges in exchange for resignation from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office," Curry said.

Curry said one of the deputies has already resigned while the other one is set to resign.

In his letter of resignation, Hendrix said he made the decision after careful thought, prayer and consulting with his family. He called it an honor to serve as sheriff.

"After carefully weighing the consequences of negative publicity for our county, I have decided that my resignation is the right choice not just for myself, and my family, but also for Van Zandt County," Hendrix wrote in his letter.