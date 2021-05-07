Judge dismisses lawsuit against Longview ISD related to charter campuses

The Texas State Teachers Association filed the lawsuit, citing a law that prohibits more than 15% of a district’s population from attending SB 1882 charter campuses.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A judge has dismissed a Texas State Teachers Association lawsuit against Longview ISD over its expansion of Senate Bill 1882 charter schools.

The order was filed Thursday in Gregg County.

Association spokesman Clay Robison said in a statement that the group is reviewing its legal options.

A Longview ISD spokesman said in a statement that the district is pleased that the judge “correctly applied the law and found the plaintiffs were not entitled to second-guess the board’s decisions.”