TYLER, Texas — The trial of a former East Texas nurse accused of being responsible for the deaths of three patients at a Tyler hospital has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a virtual pretrial hearing Friday, 114th District Judge Christi Kennedy announced that William George Davis, 36, of Hallsville, will likely not stand trial until September 2021.

Davis is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. He is accused of intentionally and knowingly causing the deaths of John Lafferty, Ronald Clark and Christopher Greenaway by introducing air into their arterial systems, according to the Aug. 28, 2018, indictment.

