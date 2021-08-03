Judge rules for removal of ankle monitor on Carthage man accused in Capitol riots

CARTHAGE, Texas — A federal judge ruled that a Carthage man facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot can have his ankle monitor removed as part of his pretrial release conditions.

Alex Harkrider, 34, in June asked for the removal of the ankle monitor he was required to wear and claimed the $110-per-month cost was a “financial, emotional and physical hardship” for him. Harkrider’s attorney filed a motion for the change with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.