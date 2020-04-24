SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The case of a former East Texas nurse accused of being responsible for the deaths of three patients at a Tyler hospital will go on as scheduled.

William George Davis, 36, of Hallsville, intentionally and knowingly caused the deaths of John Lafferty, Ronald Clark and Christopher Greenaway by introducing air into their arterial systems, according to the Aug. 28, 2018, indictment.

Judge Christi Kennedy of the 114th District denied a motion for continuance from the defense during a virtual pre-trial hearing on Friday.

