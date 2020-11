County Judge Lou Ann Gullet Everett says the ballot-counting machine broke before early voting results could be tabulated.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Elections Office ran into a snag while counting ballots on Tuesday that has resulted in a delay of election night results.

According to County Judge Lou Ann Gullet Everett, the ballot-counting machine broke before early voting results could be tabulated.

She says election results will be available on Wednesday at the earliest.