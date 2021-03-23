Judson Road in Longview to reopen in coming weeks

Work will then move to connecting Guthrie Trail at McCann Road to Boorman Trail at Marshall Avenue.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Judson Road should be fully open to traffic again within a few weeks.

Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron updated the parks and recreation advisory board on Monday about the Guthrie Creek trail project, which has been under construction for about a year. Different sides of Judson Road at Triple Creek have been closed as the trail was built under Judson Road.

Weather permitting, the work there should be completed in two or three weeks and the road will open to traffic in both directions, Caron said.