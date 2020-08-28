Judson STEAM Academy student tests positive for COVID-19

The student was last on campus on Wednesday, August 28, and had passed the routine screening before arriving and wore a mask while on campus.

Staff and parents of students who may have been in close contact of the student have been notified.

"We are cleaning and sanitizing the areas of the campus where the student had contact. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all of our Judson STEAM Academy students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis while following the safety guidelines that have been implemented on campus," Dr. James Wilcox, Superintendent of Schools, said.