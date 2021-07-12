July 12 declared Patrick Mahomes II Day in Tyler, Rotary Club honors quarterback with 'Service Above Self' award

The organization honored Patrick Mahomes II for his community service during Monday's luncheon.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from June 2021.

The Rotary Club of Tyler honored one of the East Texas area's biggest stars during their luncheon on Monday.

During the meeting, Mayor Don Warren declared July 12 Patrick Mahomes II Day, honoring the Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback for his community service.

The proclamation reads:

"Whereas, Patrick brings honor and acclaim to our city and to East Texas through his active support of the East Texas Food Bank, and encourages our youth through support of the Boys & Girl Club of East Texas; and

Whereas, Patrick empowers our youth to attain athletic, academic, and interpersonal success through his support of the Mentoring Alliance; and

Whereas, Patrick established 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children with initiatives that focus on health, wellness, academics, science, the arts, athletics, and children with disabilities; and

Whereas, Patrick projects a positive role model of personal, athletic, business, and philanthropic success for all he encounters, both personally and through media exposure;

Now Therefore, I, Donald P. Warren, Mayor of the City of Tyler, Texas, do hereby proclaim July 12, 2021, as Patrick L. Mahomes, II Day in the City of Tyler, Texas, and encourage all citizens to celebrate the achievements and service of Patrick today and throughout the year."

Mahomes was also given the Rotary Club's Service Above Self award. Patrick Mahomes Sr. was on hand to accept the award on his son's behalf.

The Rotary Club of Tyler was chartered May 1, 1920, and was the fifth club chartered in northeast Texas. It was one of only 530 clubs in Rotary and was chartered two years before Rotary changed its name from The National Association of Rotary Clubs to Rotary International.

Rotary club memberships represent a cross-section of the community’s business and professional men and women. The world’s Rotary clubs meet weekly and are nonpolitical, non religious, and open to all cultures, races, and creeds.

The main objective of Rotary is service — in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. They also support programs for youth, educational opportunities and international exchanges for students, teachers, and other professionals, and vocational and career development. The Rotary motto is Service Above Self.