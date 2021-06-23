Juneteenth Black Rodeo returns Saturday for 28th year

The doors will open at 10 p.m., and tickets cost $5.

LONGVIEW, Texas — More than 300 cowboys and cowgirls will ride into Longview this weekend when the Real Cowboy Association brings its 28th annual Juneteenth Black Rodeo to the Longview Rodeo Arena.

The national touring competition, billed as the “Baddest Show on Dirt,” brings in participants and fans from near and far, including Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Alabama. The tour begins in Longview and ends in Louisiana with the National Black Rodeo Finals.

Jarriett Edwards, Real Cowboy Association president, said more than 300 contestants have signed up for Saturday's rodeo.

The event will include barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf roping and bull riding.