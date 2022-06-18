Juneteenth celebrations begin in Tyler

Music from the Tyler Community Choir and other performers kicked off the celebration Friday night in Bergfeld Park.

TYLER, Texas — Juneteenth celebrations kicked off Friday afternoon with a scholarship luncheon held by the Juneteenth Association of Tyler.

Loretta McCloud, president of the organization, says they presented 18 scholarships to high school graduates during the event.

"We will announce those scholarship recipients again at Saturday's parade" said McCloud.

The students were presented $500 to use towards their education, courtesy of the Tyler's Juneteenth Association along with the Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce.

"[Next year] We want to double how much we give our recipients because we understand that going to college is extremely expensive." said McCloud.

The annual Juneteeth parade will kick off at 10 AM Saturday led by Grand Marshals Judge Quincy Beavers Jr. and Tyler Junior College women's basketball coach Trenia Tillis Hoard.

"It's a positive occasion of celebrating our culture, celebrating who we are, celebrating independence." said Hoard.

She explained how the importance of the federal community is tied to our community.

"It's an opportunity to showcase excellence." said Hoard. "To think about history and the people before us to place us in this position to be able to be national title champions, or to go to college, or be in the forefront of American society"

On June 18, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Act into law, recognizing it as a federal holiday.

Organizer Derick Choice says he appreciates President Biden's recognition, and mentioned how it adds to the air of excitement.

"We're all celebrating Juneteenth together as a community." said Choice.

Event organizers are encouraging those attending the parade and activities in the park to stay hydrated and in the shade, as temperatures will be unseasonably hot again this weekend.