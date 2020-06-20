TYLER, Texas — In some ways, the Juneteenth holiday was quieter than normal in the City of Tyler falling on a Friday during a pandemic.

However, for those who gathered at the downtown Tyler Square, it was full of smiles, laughter and celebrations as people came together to celebrate the day the news reached Texas slavery had ended.

“On June 19, 1865, is when our forefathers received their freedom and we're so happy that that happened,” said Gloria Washington, executive director of the Texas African American Museum. “And we are wanting to grow forward, continue on with the history.”

The festivities kicked off with a heritage walk hosted by the Texas African American Museum around the downtown area’s Half Miles of History markers.

“There were seven individuals that we recognize today,” Washington said. “And we would just like to appreciate them for their contribution to our history here.”

The walk started at the marker of Lady Willie Lee Campbell Glass, a notable black educator from the Rose City. Glass was the first Black state consultant for home economics with the Texas Education Agency.

The other markers include:

Texas College, which was founded to educate the children of former slaves. The College continues to benefit society through its vision to “enhance the culture of learning.”

Henry Miller Morgan, who founded the first Barber College for African Americans on a national scale.

Arthur “Dooley” Wilson, an actor, singer and musician best known as Sam in the 1942 film, Casablanca.

Willie Neal Johnson, founder and lead singer of the Gospel Keynotes. He is an inductee in the Gospel Music and Quartet Halls of Fame.

Robert Taylor, was a 1972 Olympic gold medalist sprinter. He also earned a silver medal for the 100 meters.

Charles Evan Coleman, the first Tyler licensed African American lawyer.

The festivities shifted as protesters began arriving at the Square.

The quietness replaced with cars honking in support as Black Lives Matter signs were held in the air.

Despite how far the world has come in the last 155 years, change is inevitable and some say there’s still work to do.

"I applaud anyone out there that's trying to do something positive to make a positive statement to help our country go further," said Washington.