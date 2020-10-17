Junior League of Longview's Bargain Box closing

For more than 24 years, the Junior League of Longview (JLL) and Neiman Marcus have shared a unique partnership in the Bargain Box retail store.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A high-end consignment store in Longview is closing its doors.

For more than 24 years, the Junior League of Longview (JLL) and Neiman Marcus have shared a unique partnership in the Bargain Box Retail Store, located at 1109 Fourth Street in Longview.

Since 1996, the proceeds from the Bargain Box have supported the operations of the Junior League of Longview — an organization dedicated to promoting women, voluntarism and community support.

During the tenure of this partnership, the League has been able to return thousands of dollars back into the community through projects, grants and scholarships.

"We have been proud to support Habitat for Humanity, East Texas Literacy Council, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Windridge Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Forever Friends Mentoring Program, Longview City Parks, Asbury House, Gregg County Historical Museum, Teen Court, Buckner Children and Family Services, Boys and Girls Club of Gregg County, Longview Child Development Center, Texas Shakespeare Festival, Lear Park Softball Fields, Artsview Children’s Theatre, Jack Mann Splash Pad, Newgate Mission, Heartisans and WOW Children’s Museum," the JLL said. "We also serve the community through our own programs, including Girl Talk, Skills for Success, Poverty Conference and School Supply Train."

Just as the JLL recognized a unique opportunity for this collaboration with Neiman Marcus in 1996, the JLL has continued to evaluate the current changing retail climate and look to the future for innovative avenues to fundraise to serve the Longview community.