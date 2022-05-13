Junior League of Tyler announces the 44th Mistletoe & Magic

To date, the Junior League of Tyler has given back more than $8 million and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours to improve Smith County.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in December 2019.

The Junior League of Tyler will kick off its largest fundraiser on Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at Willow Brook Country Club. The kickoff will include unveiling the 2022 Mistletoe & Magic theme and setting fundraising goals for the year.

As the Junior League of Tyler’s largest fundraiser, Mistletoe & Magic raises vital funds that financially support over 20 local nonprofit agencies and community programs. To date, the Junior League of Tyler has given back more than $8 million and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours to improve Smith County.

The three-day holiday gift market in December will be held at the Tyler Rose Garden Center and will feature more than 50 specialty merchants from around the nation as well as special events, a brunch and other exciting entertainment.