Junior League of Tyler cancels annual Mistletoe & Magic in-person holiday market due to COVID-19; will pivot to online events, shopping

TYLER, Texas — The Junior League of Tyler (JLT) announced they are canceling their in-person Mistletoe & Magic holiday market for 2020 due to COVID-19. However, there will be opportunities to still take part in festive activities.

"After much thoughtful consideration, with support from the City of Tyler and approval by The Junior League of Tyler Board of Directors, JLT has decided to move forward with a Mistletoe at Home Fundraiser, inviting the community to support local nonprofits, endorsed by the Junior League of Tyler, while staying home for the holidays," the JLT said in a statement. "While the League will not be hosting the traditional in-person holiday market in December, the organization will be proceeding with several exciting opportunities for shoppers to engage in Mistletoe & Magic fundraising from the comfort of home."

These innovative experiences include:

Online silent auction

Home shopping opportunities with exciting merchants

Chance drawing tickets for fabulous prizes

Take-home ornament painting kit for children



“Our incredible vendors and community partners truly need our support more than ever,” said Susanne Mackintosh, 2020 Mistletoe & Magic Chair. “We are humbled by the support of our generous sponsors and donors and feel that this decision is the best for our community. We feel confident that Mistletoe at Home will be successful in raising the funds necessary to honor the League’s commitment to our local nonprofits.”

“With hopeful hearts we continued to plan our event throughout the year," said JLT President Lindsey Harrison. "However, with the current conditions having worsened, we felt as though pivoting to a Mistletoe at Home event was paramount in the safety of our community. In order to continue supporting our nonprofit agencies and partners, it is so important that everyone in our community participate in our online fundraising initiatives.”

For 70 years, the JLT has worked to improve and support the greater Tyler community by providing volunteers and fundraising dollars for area nonprofit organizations.

As JLT’s largest annual fundraiser, Mistletoe at Home will allow the League to continue to support these organizations while keeping the health and safety of the community as a top priority. The JLT and the Mistletoe & Magic committee extends deep gratitude to their generous event sponsors, amazing vendors, and supportive Tyler community members during this time.

For information on how you can be a part of this year’s Mistletoe at Home visit www.mistletoeandmagic.com.

ABOUT THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF TYLER