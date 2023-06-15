Junior League of Tyler hosts reading camp for incoming third graders

This is the 25th year for the camp that is aimed at fostering a love for reading. Each day, the kids do activities, read and pick out four books to take home for keeps.

"I didn’t really like reading books, but then reading camp made me like reading books way more and the activities are really fun," Kasch Williams, camper of the week, said.



Jennifer Hutson and Abby McCarty, Junior league camp co-chairs, are both teachers and they want to create to a love of reading among young students.



"This is a critical age for kids to learn to enjoy reading, and we believe that strong readers make strong leaders. So we just want to get them excited about reading," they said.