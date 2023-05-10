Junior League of Tyler unveils Mistletoe & Magic theme, awards nearly $250,000 to area nonprofits

The women's organization invited the community to Willow Brook Country Club for a night of celebration to kick off the 45th annual Mistletoe & Magic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The Junior League of Tyler's highly-anticipated holiday market will be held at the recently unveiled W.T. Brookshire Conference Center in Tyler, the organization announced Tuesday night.

The women's organization invited the community to Willow Brook Country Club for a night of celebration to kick off the 45th annual Mistletoe & Magic, which is its largest fundraising event held each December. The organization unveiled the fundraiser's theme and its fundraising goals for the year.

“We’re very excited about the holiday market this year… we have a lot to work forward to,” said president-elect Nicole Robbins.