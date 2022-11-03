Jurors find Sonic Drive-In manager in Mineola, Whitehouse didn't sexually harass employees

Eric J. Kolder, an attorney representing the Sonic location owners, called the verdict a total victory for Sonic.

MINEOLA, Texas — Following a trial in late September, jurors said that the Sonic Drive-in locations in Mineola and Whitehouse did not sexually harass female employees, according to court records.

The lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in June last year in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Tyler.

Eric J. Kolder, an attorney representing the Sonic location owners, called the verdict a total victory for Sonic.

“The McQuilliams family are good, honest people who treat their employees well and have for decades. The EEOC had been unfairly targeting their Sonic Drive Ins in East Texas since 2020 and trying to put them out of business," Traylor said. "My co-counsel, Chelsea Milam, and I were thankfully able to show the jury both of these truths during trial. The court system certainly worked as designed in this case.”

The lawsuit alleged mistreatment of employees and said the locations had become a hostile work environment.

Former employees claimed one of the managers made sexually inappropriate comments and unwelcome touching. In response to the lawsuit, lawyers for the Sonic locations denied the harassment allegations.