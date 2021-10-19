Jury finds ex-nurse guilty of capital murder for killing patients at Tyler hospital

The jury in the capital murder trial of William George Davis, 37, of Hallsville, deliberated for about an hour Tuesday after roughly two weeks of hearing testimony.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County jury found a former East Texas nurse guilty of capital murder in connection with the deaths of four patients at a Tyler hospital.

The jury in the capital murder trial of William George Davis, 37, of Hallsville, deliberated for about an hour Tuesday after roughly two weeks of hearing witness testimony and evidence.

Davis was found guilty of injecting air into patients’ arterial systems while he was a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, causing their deaths, according to 2018 and 2021 indictments. He is accused of killing John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina.

After about two hours of closing statements Tuesday, the jury of 12 Smith County residents left the 114th District Court just before noon to review the evidence and reach a verdict. They returned with a verdict around 1 p.m.